Packers Rumors: Star won’t stop contract negotiations in-season
The Green Bay Packers may have a chance to convince one of their young stars and impending free agents to stay during the 2023 season.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers are set to begin what should be an interesting season. This is the first time since 2008 that Aaron Rodgers will not be their quarterback. With the four-time NFL MVP on the New York Jets, the Packers are turning to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to see if he can be the team's long-term answer. This season, this Packers team is among the youngest in the entire league, and they will be fighting for what is a wide-open NFC North division.
Well, one of their young stars is set to become a free agent. Unlike other players, it doesn't appear that he will be shutting down negotiatons with the front office.
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman spoke with Ian Clarke, the agent for linebacker Rashan Gary, and asked if he would be willing to negotiate a contract extension during the season. Clarke told Schneidman, "Our plan is to operate professionally and remain open to reasonable contract offers in every phase of his career."
Packers: Rashan Gary's agent says linebacker's willing to negotiate contract in-season
Gary was one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Michigan. With the 12th overall pick, the Packers gave Gary the call and made him their next linebacker. Flash forward, and he is now due for a new contract.
Following his first two seasons, Gary broke out in 2021. The linebacker recorded 47 combined tackles (27 solo, 20 assisted), 28 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Last season, Gary played in just nine games because in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, Gary suffered a torn ACL. That season, he posted 21 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and six sacks.
In his four years with the team, Gary recorded 135 combined tackles (80 solo, 55 assisted), 54 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
With the Packers set to open up the 2023 season against the Chicago Bears, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Gary will be on a pitch count.
In his last year under contract with the Packers, it sounds as though Gary would be open to continuing discussions during the season. With Gary set to be one of the top players available by next March, the clock will be ticking for the Packers to convince him to stay and be a key piece of their defense for years to come.