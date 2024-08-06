Shocking WR1 candidate emerging for Jordan Love, Packers offense
Most of the Green Bay Packers offense is set. The quarterback for now and the long-term future is Jordan Love. Josh Jacobs signed on to be the team's RB1. The Packers have a ton of young wide-receiving talent locked in as well. The only question is who will receive the most targets?
A safe assumption to make was that Christian Watson would be the favorite to be their WR1. He was limited to just nine games but had five touchdowns in those games last season and led the team in yards per reception. Watson also was taken early in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft for a reason.
If it wasn't Watson, there was reason to believe that Jayden Reed would be their first option. He's far from a household name, but Reed led the Packers in receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and big plays. He even tied the team lead in touchdowns.
With how training camp has shaken out thus far, neither Watson nor Reed appears to be favored to win the WR1 job. Instead, it's Romeo Doubs who has turned heads thus far, emerging as the team's potential top receiving option according to Jacob Robinson and Diana Russini of The Athletic ($).
The 6-2 Doubs is emerging as the favorite, thanks to an impressive training camp. Matt Schneidman wrote that the 2022 fourth-round pick could become a household name.
Doubs was the only one of the several young Packers receivers to play in all 17 games last season, but he was mostly pedestrian for much of the year. His season totals don't appear to be all that crazy.
The 24-year-old had 59 receptions on a team-leading 96 targets for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He had more targets than Reed, yet Reed had over 100 more receiving yards than him. Watson averaged more receiving yards per game than Doubs and was even taken two rounds higher in the same draft. Even with all of this being said, Doubs is the one emerging.
It's pretty clear that Doubs had himself a monster offseason and it's paying off exponentially. He has improved a ton from where he started according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, and considering his age, there's a lot to be excited about.
While Doubs appears to be in line for the most targets, the Packers do have a ton of receiving talent with Reed and Watson still in the mix. It should be fun to watch this emerging offense take another leap in 2024, and Doubs appears ready to play a massive role in that.