Packers schedule: Why Matt LaFleur needs to start Malik Willis at least one more week
Malik Willis deserves a ton of credit for leading the Packers to consecutive wins in relief of injured starter Jordan Love. That does not change the reality that having Love on the field drastically raises the ceiling of Green Bay's passing attack. His propensity to push the ball down the field with accuracy and precision forces defensive backs to stay home. Willis hasn't done enough to strike that sort of fear into the hearts of opponents in his young career.
That's why it is easy to understand the desire of head coach Matt LaFleur and his stance to get their prolific signal-caller back to full health so he can start against the Vikings on Sunday. The NFC North contest could go a long way toward determining who wins the division. Minnesota comes to Lambeau Field with an unblemished 3-0 record, behind surprising quarterback Sam Darnold.
The fact that Love was a meaningful participant for Green Bay in practice on Wednesday seems to indicate that Green Bay intends to play him on Sunday afternoon against the Vikings. The question remains whether or not that's the right long-term decision for the franchise. While Love has been a participant in practice, he has not yet been fully cleared for full contact. That should give the decision-makers at Lambeau Field pause when it comes to putting Love in front of Minnesota's pass rush this weekend.
The Packers schedule should let them be patient with Jordan Love
If the Packers were to bite the bullet and give Willis the start against Minnesota it would allow Love a more comfortable return to action. Green Bay lines up against the Rams and Cardinals over the next two weeks following their encounter with the Vikings. That would buy Love another valuable week to rest his injured knee before returning against competition the Packers would be expected to defeat.
Love isn't the most mobile quarterback in the league when he's fully healthy. If his mobility is limited inside the pocket then he will become even more susceptible to the Vikings' pass rush. The Packers should expect to see increased blitz numbers from Minnesota if they rush Love back into the action at less than 100 percent.
Giving Willis the chance to impress against the Vikings could also do wonders to elevate his stock both inside and outside the organization. Knocking off the Colts and Titans was a step forward for the untested quarterback, but a win over the undefeated Vikings would add a signature victory to his resume. That kind of performance could alleviate any remaining doubts about Willis inside Green Bay's brain trust. It could also skyrocket his potential trade value around the NFL if the Packers chose to cash in on their backup.
Interestingly, Willis' ability to threaten opposing defenses with his rushing ability also makes him an appealing matchup against the Vikings defense. Willis has over 140 yards rushing in the last two games and has the ability to hurt opposing front-sevens via designed runs or improvised scrambles. He runs the ball not only with speed but also with surprising power. His thick lower body gives him the chance to break tackles in the open field. Any time he gets loose in space there's a real chance that he can turn a modest gain into an explosive play.
That mobility can be particularly challenging for a 3-4 setup like Minnesota employs. The lack of mobility in the Vikings front three means the defensive line would struggle to catch Willis in space. Minnesota's linebackers would stand a much better chance but they can be neutralized by Green Bay's mobile offensive line on intentional run quarterback runs. If the Packers do start Willis on Sunday it will cause the Vikings to shift their defensive philosophy to account for his running ability. In particular, they might be forced to bring another safety into the box to keep track of Willis. That would open up the deep third of the field for the Packers to attack on early downs in a way they would not enjoy with Love at quarterback.
One additional advantage of starting Willis and giving him a solid rushing workload is that it could reduce the need to overwork Josh Jacobs so early in the season. The high-priced running back's effectiveness has already fluctuated wildly in the young season. It's imperative that Green Bay avoid the temptation to run him into the ground before the postseason arrives. Working in 5-10 carries for Willis would allow the Packers' offense to lessen their dependence on their No. 1 running back.
While there is a litany of quality reasons for the Packers to give Love another week to recover the odds still favor him being rushed back onto the field this week. Green Bay understands how important homefield advantage can be for them in the playoffs. Going two full games behind the Vikings this early in the season wouldn't doom their hopes of winning the NFC North, but it would put them at a significant disadvantage after just four regular season games.
That means Willis will return to the bench and watch this game from the sidelines if all goes according to plan for the Packers. Fans at Lambeau Field will have to hope that returning their star quarterback to the field as soon as possible doesn't cost Love future games. Any additional damage to Love's knee could prove fatal to Green Bay's hopes of being a real Super Bowl contender this season.