Packers get shocking injury news on impact rookie ahead of Thanksgiving game
The Green Bay Packers finally put another tally in the win column this past week as they edged out the Chargers in a back-and-forth battle. Now, they have a short week before going on the road to face the rival Detroit Lions, who also happen to be sitting atop the NFC North, on the road for the Thanksgiving Day matchup.
Unfortunately and surprisingly, that also might mean making that trip without an emerging offensive weapon, rookie tight end Luke Musgrave.
Musgrave was a solid contributor to the Packers' win in Week 11, grabbing four of his six targets for 28 yards. He's also accrued 115 yards and a touchdown in the two eeks prior, continuing to hit his stride in his first NFL season. Based on his production and effectiveness, you would've never guessed that he suffered a lacerated kidney in the win over the Chargers.
Indeed that appears to be the case, though. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Musgrave will be out on Thanksgiving Day after having to go to the hospital for treatment for a lacerated kidney, per Bill Huber of Packer Central. According to Huber, the injury occurred when Musgrave was tackled and landed on the ball, but he played through the ailment and gave no indication that anything was wrong.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the injury and complimented Musgrave's toughness as no one on the coaching staff even knew anything was wrong until after the game.
As far as recovery goes, Huber noted that current Lions DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson suffered the same injury last year and missed five weeks. Back in 2015, Chargers star Keenan Allen also incurred an identical injury in early November, but he missed the remainder of that season recovering.
Subsequently, it's difficult to say if Musgrave will be able to return this season. However, the timing of this injury -- not that there's ever a good time -- is unfortunate. Jordan Love and the Packers offense seemed to find something in the win over the Chargers and the tight end figured to be part of that. Now at 4-6, they face the Lions without him and likely without running back Aaron Jones as well.