Packers should steer clear of connected free agent target
Last season, the Green Bay Packers exceeded expectations with an incredibly young core. They feature one of the more intriguing offenses in the entire NFL, led by quarterback Jordan Love.
But the hole at cornerback, and in the secondary in general, is a glaring one that can't really be denied. They chose to target safety with the 59th pick in the 2024 NFL draft where they selected Javon Bullard from Georgia.
But they haven't added a cornerback yet and everybody in the media has begun connecting them to veteran free agent options, including former Steeler, Patrick Peterson.
The Packers should steer clear of Patrick Peterson in free agency
The Packers absolutely need depth in the secondary, but Patrick Peterson simply doesn't have the ability to play at a high enough level to be a valuable asset to a Super Bowl contender.
The cornerback free agent market has a few names left that could help a contender. Names like Xavien Howard and JC Jackson stick out like sore thumbs. These two are still playing near the top of their careers. Howard has been a Pro-Bowler in three of the last four seasons while Jackson is just a few seasons removed from an All-Pro nod.
Peterson, on the other hand, is closing in on 34 years old with his best years far behind him. He hasn't made a Pro Bowl in six years and has looked significantly slower as the years have gone by.
The eight-time Pro Bowler has always shown the ability to stay healthy, even as his career has gone into his thirties. But, for a contender like Green Bay, they need more than just a warm body with experience at the backend of their defense. Peterson could fill a hole for a ton of teams, just not Green Bay.