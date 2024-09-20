Packers vs. Titans: Odds, picks, betting trends and why Packers are 2.5-point dogs
The Packers have a big opportunity to up their record to 2-1 if they can pull off a slight upset at the Titans in Week 3. The big storyline heading into the game is who will play quarterback for Green Bay. Backup Malik Willis did enough to earn the team a win over the Colts last Sunday, but Jordan Love has practiced in pads this week which gives him a real chance to start against Tennessee.
The Titans will limp into this game with an 0-2 record after losing both of their contests by a score line of 24 to 17. Caleb Williams and the Bears defeated them in the opener while veteran Aaron Rodgers and his Jets squad knocked them off in Week 2.
Packers at Titans: What you need to know
Will Levis has struggled mightily as Tennessee's starting quarterback this season. He's suffered from some high-profile turnovers and has only managed to scrounge out 319 yards passing in two games. Even more concerning is his paltry average of 5.3 yards per completion.
The Packers secondary will fancy their chances of forcing Levis into costly turnovers. Xavier McKinney has been a ballhawk for Green Bay with two interceptions in two games. Look for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to offer up some exotic blitz packages to force Levis into quick, complex reads.
Green Bay's offensive philosophy will largely hinge on who lines up under center. If they opt to give Love another full week to recover then they will lean heavily on Josh Jacobs and the ground game. He was productive and prolific last week with 32 carries.
If Love gets the starting nod then the playbook should open up considerably. Romeou Doubs leads the team in catches with 7 but Jayden Reed has been the superior playmaker. He leads the team with 147 yards receiving and has also contributed several explosive rushing plays. The Titans' defense will need to account for him in a variety of ways.
How to watch Packers vs. Titans live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
- Site: Nissan Stadium
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Packers at Titans in Week 3
The latest odds as of Friday via Fanduel:
- Money line: GB +124 TEN -146
- Spread: GB -2.5 TEN +2.5
- Total: Over/Under 37.5
Packers at Titans team stats and betting trends
- The Titans are winless against the spread on the season.
- Both Titans games have failed to hit the over on the campaign.
- The Packers are 1-1 against the spread this season.
- Green Bay hit the over during Jordan Love's start but went under with Malik Willis at the helm.
- The line has moved in Green Bay's favor as the probability of Jordan Love starting the game has increased.
Player news and injuries
- Packers: Kenny Clark (Questionable)
- Packers: Josh Jacobs (Questionable)
- Packers: Elgton Jenkins (Questionable)
- Packers: Tucker Craft (Questionable)
- Packers: Jordan Love (Questionable)
- Packers: Josh Myers (Questionable)
- Titans: Tyjae Spears (Questionable)
- Titans: Luke Gifford (Questionable)
- Titans: Jeffery Simmons (Probable)