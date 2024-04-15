A Packers trade for Brandon Aiyuk if Green Bay is mystery team targeting WR
Although the Pittsburgh Steelers can trade for Brandon Aiyuk, what about the Green Bay Packers?
By John Buhler
Brandon Aiyuk needs to be paid! The star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers may, or may not, have requested a trade. While John Lynch has a different way of doing things in terms of negotiating with his wide receivers, Aiyuk has no time for that. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have the biggest need for a star wide receiver, the Green Bay Packers could also use a No. 1option as well.
Since Aiyuk has not been paid a massive second contract, trading for him would require something like an immediate extension. While he is only making a shade over $3 million APY, we have to assume that Aiyuk's next deal will be somewhere in the $20 million range. That is what we will need to factor into any deal that involves potentially dealing for Aiyuk. Of course, it takes two teams to make a trade.
Although Aiyuk's agent Ryan Williams refuted Benjamin Allbright's initial reporting about the 49ers wide receiver officially requesting a trade, we are still a long ways away from the season starting. I would expect that if Aiyuk is dealt this offseason, it would have to be before the 2024 NFL Draft. While a team like the Packers could get plenty in next year's draft, 2024 picks can be used for players now.
Keep in mind that the 2024 NFL Draft is only a few weeks out, so time is of the essence in this trade.
If a team like the Packers want to make a deal, here is something that could get Aiyuk to Green Bay.
Let's discuss if Aiyuk to the Packers is a deal worth exploring for either contending party in the NFC.
How to get Brandon Aiyuk onto the Green Bay Packers in a massive trade
Although Green Bay is a contender in the NFC as well, the Packers do have some draft capital to burn if the Packers want to immediately upgrade their roster. By sending the 49ers their better of two second and third-round picks (No. 41 and No. 88 overall, respectively), Green Bay should be able to make a deal with the 49ers if they throw in next year's first-round pick. The dollars make sense in this.
In terms of overall value, a new Aiyuk deal would be somewhere in the ballpark of $20 million APY. The three picks coming San Francisco's way (No. 41 and No. 88 this year and next year's first) roughly equate to a shade over $20 million APY, probably a shade closer to $20.1 million. Since the Packers play in the same conference as San Francisco, Green Bay may need to give up slightly more than this.
Overall, you only make this trade with Green Bay if you cannot reconcile differences with Aiyuk over more money. The 49ers' relationship with him does not appeared to be as fractured as the rift that used to exist between San Francisco and Deebo Samuel, and they were able to make it work. However, I think a trade between these two teams will massively impact the race in the NFC this year.
Since I think Brian Gutekunst is more likely to draft a receiver, this potential deal may not manifest.