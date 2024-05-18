Padres-Braves start time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park
The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves were excited to get going with Game 2 of their weekend series at 7:15 p.m. ET. However, the weather had other ideas.
Just five minutes before the planned start time, the Braves announced that the start of the game would be delayed "due to inclement weather moving into the area."
The team called the weather system rolling in "unpredictable" so they plan to give regular updates. We're keeping track of them all.
Padres-Braves rain delay updates: No start time indicated
8:57 p.m. ET: The Braves announced that their game against the Padres was postponed due to the inclement weather and "unsuitable conditions for starting the game." The game has been rescheduled for Monday, May 20 at 6:20 p.m. ET as a split double header. The original game scheduled for Monday is going on at 12:20 p.m. ET as planned.
The Braves say that separate tickets will be required for each game.
8:55 p.m. ET: The Braves provided another update, saying that the game is still in a weather delay and that they "will continue to watch the forecast closely and provide updates."
8:00 p.m. ET: The Braves first update was essentially a non-update. The waiting game continues.
7:15 p.m. ET: With any luck the game will be able to begin without a lengthy delay but you never know when the clouds start rolling in.
When first pitch is finally thrown, the Braves plan to have Bryce Elder on the mound. He's started four games so far this season with a 1-1 record and an ERA of 4.79. He hasn't been up to his usual standards recently, particularly in his start against the Dodgers on May 4. He gave up seven earned runs in just 3.1 innings of play. His most recent appearance against the Mets was a much better showing with two earned runs and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings but the Brave still lost the outing.
The Padres will have Yu Darvish going up against Elder. Darvish is 3-1 in eight starts this season with an ERA of 2.43. He's won his last three appearances without giving up a single earned run.
The Braves have lost two in a row including Friday's series opener, 3-1. Max Fried too his second loss of the season after giving up three earned runs in the fifth inning.
San Diego's win on Friday ended a skid of their own. They were swept by the Rockies during the week, a surprising letdown after winning series over the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Dodgers.