Padres' Jurickson Profar gets epic revenge on Dodgers' Will Smith over 'irrelevant' comments
After Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith called him "kind of irrelevant," San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar proved otherwise with his play.
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, attention in the MLB world was on the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game. The benches cleared after Jurickson Profar got into an argument with Dodgers catcher Will Smith after nearly being hit by an inside pitch thrown by Gavin Stone. After said game, Profar said it was a heat of the moment thing, and he knew Stone didn't intentionally try to hit him since the Dodgers starter had a perfect game going at the time. But Smith took things a bit farther.
Smith told reporters that he was confused as to why Profar thought they would throw at him because "he's kind of irrelevant."Those comments went viral after the game and heading into the series finale on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
Profar would get some revenge on Smith over the comments.
In the top of the seventh inning, with the game tied 3-3 and with the bases loaded, Profar sent a pitch by J.P. Feyereisen deep to center field over James Outman's head. The ball would bounce off the wall and allow the bases to clear with Profar heading to second on a three-run double to give the Padres a 6-3 lead.
Jurickson Profar hits relevant three-run double to give Padres win over Will Smith, Dodgers
You can say that that was a relevant play by Profar, as his three-run double was the difference maker to help the Padres pick up the 6-3 win and take two out of three games in the weekend series. It goes to show how resilient the Padres have been in this series.
On Friday, the Padres overcame a 7-3 deficit to pick up an 8-7 victory in extra innings.
On Sunday night, San Diego trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning behind an RBi single by Smith and a two-run homer by Max Muncy. But in the top of the sixth inning, the Padres tied things up when Manny Machado scored after Luis Campusano grounded into a double play, and Profar scored on a single by Jackson Merrill.
Then, Profar played hero for the Padres when Feyereisen walked Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth while allowing a single by Fernando Tatis Jr. After all of that happened, Profar sent them all home.
In 18 games this season, Profar recorded a .321 batting average, a .424 on-base percentage, a .536 slugging percentage, two home runs, seven runs, 13 RBI, 18 hits, 12 strikeouts, and nine walks in 56 at-bats.
It sure did feel fitting that Profar would respond to Smith's comments with his play, and it helped lead the Padres to a 9-9 record and just two games back of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.