Padres-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field, June 14
The New York Mets and San Diego Padres won't be seeing the first pitch thrown at the scheduled 7:10 p.m. ET start time originally set for Citi Field as the game is now set to start in a rain delay on Friday night.
The Mets announced more than 30 minutes before the initial start time that was slated for the game that inclement weather in the area would cause the game to start in a delay.
It could be an exciting contest between the Mets and Padres on Friday night given Matt Waldron and Sean Manaea taking the mound as the starting pitchers but we'll have to wait to see either hurler take the mound.
And looking at the projected Padres-Mets start time and the weather forecast in this rain delay, it could actually be a long while.
The Padres-Mets start time on Friday will likely not be until well after 8 p.m. ET. In fact, there is a good chance based on the forecast for Citi Field that the game could get postponed.
Through the 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET hours at the stadium, the current forecast has a 70% chance of thunderstorms in the area, which is a no-go when it comes to MLB and starting play on the diamond. The electricity and storm systems are then expected to subside but a postponement could still be on the table as there remains a 50% chance of rain for the rest of the night in Queens with mostly cloudy skies.
New York certainly would love to get on the field on Friday night given the way that the club has started to make a push as of late. The Mets are 6-4 in their last 10 games and, while they are seven games below .500, a strong second-half of June could put them in the thick of the wild card race, incidentally a race that the Padres are heavily in at two games over .500 but six games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.