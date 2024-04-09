Padres ride Fernando Tatis Jr.'s coattails to savagely troll Cubs on social media
The San Diego Padres clapped back at the Chicago Cubs on Monday night after overcoming an 8-0 deficit, thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.
The internet is not a place for the faint of heart, and we're seeing that more and more with sports teams and their social media accounts. The official X (or Twitter) account of the Chicago Cubs, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead over the San Diego Padres by the fourth inning on Monday night, was having a bit of innocent fun by tweeting out "Having a gr8 night, thanks for asking." Let's just say that the good times didn't last.
Any Cubs fans that happily went to bed to avoid a late night received a rude awakening this morning, as they were greeted with the news that the Padres came roaring back to win 9-8. A seven-run sixth inning got San Diego within one, then Fernando Tatis Jr. came up with a man on in the eighth, and this happened:
Fernando Tatis Jr. ruined the Cubs' great night with a go-ahead home run in the eighth
Tatis completed the comeback with a bomb off of Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay, sending the Petco Park faithful into a frenzy as he held his follow-through and watched the ball sail into the left field seats. Robert Suarez shut the door on Chicago in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning, capping the wildest win of the season's first two weeks.
It's one thing to lose a baseball game, but the internet is forever. The Padres' official account took full advantage of the moment by circling back to that Cubs tweet from earlier, and the clapback was as savage as Tatis' swing on Alzolay's hanging slider.
I like to imagine that the person that runs the Padres' X account had that saved in drafts from the moment San Diego began to rally in the sixth. I imagine them cackling maniacally as they put the finishing touches on it and hit send. And I can see the Cubs' social media person throwing their laptop across the room and knocking a deep dish pizza to the floor in anger.
How can you not be romantic about baseball?