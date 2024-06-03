Padres' Tucupita Marcano facing lifetime ban for betting on baseball
By Scott Rogust
Professional sports leagues have embraced fans betting on their games. But, they set guidelines for their players not to do so. So far this year, we have seen the Los Angeles Dodgers fire interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, who was charged with stealing $16 million from friend Shohei Ohtani and using said money to pay off illegal gambling debts. Former Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher is being investigated by MLB for betting with Mizuhara's bookmaker. Not too long after, the NBA officially banned Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors for life for betting on games, including ones that he participated in, and providing confidential information to sports bettors.
On Monday, a bombshell report was dropped by the Wall Street Journal's Jared Diamond and Lindsey Adler. According to Diamond and Adler, MLB is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for violating their sports gambling policy and faces a lifetime ban.
Marcano is accused of betting on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates, who he was signed to last season. Specifically, Marcano was accused of betting on Pirates games while he was on the injurred list.
Additionally, four other players are under investigation for betting on baseball while playing in the minor leagues. Those players have not been named in the Wall Street Journal article.
According to Diamond and Adler, MLB and MLB Players Association are currently negotating a punishment for Marcano, but there is no set date for an announcement.
The Padres released the following statement to the Wall Street Journal regarding this report:
“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”
Based on the timeline, Marcano is alleged to have been betting on baseball games involving the Pirates after July 24, 2023, where he suffered a torn ACL. Marcano hasn't played in a game since that injury, despite being claimed off waivers by the Padres this past offseason.
In 75 games last season with the Pirates, Marcano recorded a .233 batting average, a .276 on-base percentage, a .356 slugging percentage, three home runs, 16 runs, 18 RBI, and 47 hits in 202 at-bats.
We will continue to keep you posted on this story once additional information is revealed. But thus far, Marcano is the only player named in this latest report, and could potentially be banned from playing in MLB for life if the league determines that he was guilty of betting on games involving the Pirates last season.