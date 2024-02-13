A painfully obvious backup QB target just became available for Giants
Following recent news from Pittsburgh, this backup quarterback target makes too much sense for the New York Giants.
By Lior Lampert
Following the early season-ending knee injury to signal-caller Daniel Jones, the New York Giants quarterback carousel was a disaster. The G-Men turned to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito (AKA Tommy Cutlets), who filled in admirably during Jones’ absence.
But with Taylor set to hit unrestricted free agency and DeVito regressing to the mean down the stretch of the 2023 season after an impressive start to his NFL career, the Giants could be in the market for a backup quarterback this offseason as Danny Dimes recovers from a torn ACL in hopes of being ready at the start training camp.
Now, a painfully obvious option has emerged and become available for the Giants in light of a recent report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Steelers and Mitchell Trubisky mutually part ways
Per Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky have agreed to mutually part ways this offseason.
Trubisky, who turns 30 this offseason, will have an opportunity to get a fresh start elsewhere after spending the past two seasons in Pittsburgh.
After signing a two-year pact with the Steelers in 2022, the two sides worked out another contract extension that was supposed to keep the former 2017 second-overall pick under contract through 2025, but things have changed.
Now, Trubisky will hit the open market with a glaring connection to the Giants.
Mitchell Trubisky and Brian Daboll reunion?
Brian Daboll, the head coach of the Giants, overlapped with Trubisky in 2021 - they were both members of the Buffalo Bills. The former was the team’s offensive coordinator, while the latter served as the backup to franchise signal-caller Josh Allen. Could we see a reunion in the Big Apple?
Let's not forget, the Giants were reportedly interested in Trubisky before the 2022 league year, and were expected to make a run at the quarterback. Ultimately, the Giants were priced out by the Steelers.
In his two starts this season, Trubisky struggled mightily, averaging 179.5 passing yards per game with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions while failing to record a win.
However, his dual-threat ability and athleticism fit the bill of Daboll’s prototypical quarterback, and their connection dating back to their time in Buffalo could be enough to overlook the underwhelming 2023 campaign.