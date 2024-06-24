Panama vs. USMNT: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The USMNT began their Copa América campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia. Christian Pulisic scored their first goal before turning provider to set up Folarin Balogun who sealed the victory. Pulisic has now scored 30 goals with 18 assists in 69 games for the Stars and Stripes.
Balogun getting on the scoresheet was huge for him after he had not scored in his last six games for the USMNT. The forward scored just seven Ligue 1 goals for AS Monaco in 29 matches last season. This was disappointing for the player who in the campaign previously with Reims found the back of the net 21 times in 37 games.
The match also saw Tyler Adams return to Gregg Berhalter's starting lineup but the midfielder who has struggled with injuries recently was taken off at half time.
The Unites States' opposition in their next game is Panama who lost to Uruguay 3-1 in their first game of the tournament. Amir Murillo of Marseille scored a late goal for Los Canaleros. The right-back has managed nine goals with seven assists in 74 games for his country.
Berhalter will expect to see his side defeat Panama this week. They will then face the daunting task of taking on Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay in their final group stage match.
Panama lineup predictions
- Orlando Mosquera
- Amir Murillo
- Roderick Miller
- Jose Cordoba
- Edgardo Farina
- Eric Davis
- Christian Martinez
- Puma
- Adalberto Eliecer Carrasquilla Alcazar
- Edgar Barcenas
- Jose Fajardo Nelson
USMNT lineup predictions
- Matt Turner
- Joe Scally
- Chris Richards
- Tim Ream
- Antonee Robinson
- Weston McKennie
- Tyler Adams
- Gio Reyna
- Timothy Weah
- Folarin Balogun
- Christian Pulisic
How to watch the Panama vs. USMNT in Copa America
- Date: Thursday, Jun. 27
- Start Time: 06:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.