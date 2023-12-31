Panthers atrociously bad owner David Tepper appears to throw a drink on a Jaguars fan
David Tepper is by far and away the worst owner in the NFL today, probably in all of professional sports. The Carolina Panthers owner actually threw a drink onto a Jacksonville Jaguars fan.
By John Buhler
Just when we got rid of the Daniel Snyder catastrophe in Washington, the NFL has itself a David Tepper problem. The noted former hedge fund manager got his start in NFL ownership as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' ownership group. With an opportunity to buy the Carolina Panthers in the wake of the Jerry Richardson scandal, he made his move. Unfortunately, the NFL might be regretting this one.
Carolina was not a great franchise when Richardson brought it to life in the mid-1990s, but the Panthers would occasionally make the NFC Playoffs, win the NFC South and contend for Super Bowls. Now under Tepper's reign, Carolina has been a quagmire of offensive futility, terrible head-coaching hires and one bad draft pick after another. Needless to say, Tepper is very upset at this.
Blessed with a delightful 2-13 record on the season, Tepper appeared to have lost his cool again, this time on a Jacksonville Jaguars fans. Tepper was in attendance at EverBank Stadium in Duval County on New Year's Eve to watch his atrocious franchise get shut out by a reeling Jaguars team. Forgetting who he is for a moment, Tepper then proceeded to throw his drink onto a Jaguars fan from his suite.
This is some bush league shenanigans, the type of behavior that should be beneath an NFL owner.
As long as Tepper is the owner of the Panthers, they will never be seen as a serious franchise.
David Tepper throws a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan from his suite
For as successful as Tepper was in the financial world previously, those skills have for whatever reason not translated to success in the NFL. You cannot aggressively try to microwave things in the hope that the product you are serving up will taste good. The product Tepper is selling is a festering bag of crap. The only team that gets more schooled in Duval on the regular is the Indianapolis Colts.
For this to happen on New Year's Eve is another sign that things will not be getting better in Charlotte. This team needs to replace former Colts head coach Frank Reich this offseason. Tepper did not even give him a season, despite Reich being more cooked than Clark Griswold's Christmas turkey. Who in their right mind is going to want to work for this complete and utter buffoon now?! This is ridiculous.
And for this to happen in Duval, a Floridian county that used to be home to the biggest joke of an NFL franchise in the Jaguars, guess who is the new clown show in Clowntown? Jaguars fans literally dressed up as clowns to mock Shahid Khan's poorly constructed team a few years ago. Then after the Urban Meyer disaster, Khan got smart, hired Doug Pederson, and the rest is, as they say, history.
What I think we have to remember is that only a handful of people can afford to buy an NFL franchise these days. Most of whom are self-made billionaires with massive egos who think their crap doesn't stink. Well, in a league driven by parity and hope, check your unchecked ego at the door. Carolina is now a dead franchise because their newish owner has become the old Jimmy Haslam on steroids.
Maybe Tepper will figure it out, but then again, who is to say that he will learn from his latest debacle?