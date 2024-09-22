Best Bryce Young memes and tweets thanks to Andy Dalton's red rifle dominance
By Scott Rogust
The Carolina Panthers were enduring yet another brutal start to the season. Through the first two games, they were only able to put up 13 points on offense. That resulted in the Panthers making a rather shocking move in benching last year's first overall pick and quarterback Bryce Young. Starting in his place would be veteran Andy Dalton.
The initial question that was asked was just how much could Dalton improve the Panthers offese. As it turns out, a lot.
In the first half, Dalton led the Panthers to a stunning 21-7 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a Raiders team who pulled off a massive win over the Baltimore Ravens the week before. Dalton completed 15-of-22 pass attempts for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
With that, everyone on social media had the same joke — maybe Bryce Young was the problem.
Bryce Young gets trolled for Andy Dalton reviving Panthers offense
It certainly doesn't look good for Young that Dalton has been able to thrive with the same offense the second-year quarterback struggled with.
Dalton orchestrated a nine-play, 70-yard drive to open the game up, and ended it with a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Chubba Hubbard. On the offense's third drive of the game, Dalton connected with Diontae Johnson for a five-yard touchdown. Then, just before halftime, Dalton heaved an incredible 31-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.
Even though the move may have signaled an end to Young's time with the Panthers, reports indicate that that's not the case. The Panthers are viewing this as a "break" for Young before he returns to the starting lineup. Not to mention, the Panthers turned down trade requests from "several teams" since his benching.
But if Dalton keeps this up, how can head coach Dave Canales go back to Young? That will be a question for another day.