Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala gives thumbs up after terrifying injury
Carolina Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala was carted off the field with a neck injury Sunday afternoon.
Carolina Panthers rookie left guard Chandler Zavala went to the ground following head-to-head contact on a routine blocking assignment in Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions. He stayed there for several moments while medical personnel stabilized him with a neck brace before carting him off the field.
Football is a dangerous sport by nature and it's always difficult to see a player suffer trauma to the head or neck area. Thankfully, Zavala managed a thumbs up to teammates and fans on his way off the field.
Gameplay was halted for several minutes as the Panthers attended to Zavala, with both teams flooding the field in solidarity. The crowd showered Zavala with a supportive cheer on his way to the locker room.
Carolina Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala suffers neck injury
Zavala, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has started all five games for the Panthers to date. We won't have a concrete understanding of his status for a while, but he was transported to a local hospital and is "being treated for a neck injury," per the Panthers.
Right now, however, the only genuine concern is for Zavala. Injuries tend to be bigger than football, especially when it involves a potential head injury. The thumbs up is a positive sign, but the elevated risk football players face in well documented. Watching a 24-year-old collapse to the ground after a simple blocking play makes one's heart sink.
We can expect further updates in the days to come. Zavala will presumably stay in the Detroit hospital for as long as needed before being moved back to Carolina for further testing or rehab, if needed.
If Zavala is forced to miss time, the Panthers will turn to sophomore Cade Mays and rookie Nash Jensen at left guard. Carolina has given up the eighth most sacks in the NFL, so it could get dicey for the young O-line.
For now, however, all focus should be on well wishes for Zavala.