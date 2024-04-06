Panthers drop the bag for DT Derrick Brown: Contract details and grade
Pro Bowler Derrick Brown will continue chasing opposing quarterbacks for the Carolina Panthers for the foreseeable future after the team made him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL with his recent contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
The Carolina Panthers and standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown have agreed to a lucrative multi-year contract extension that solidifies his position as a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
Carolina traded star edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants this offseason, paving the way for Brown to become the face of their defensive unit. And now Carolina supports that notion by rewarding him with a massive payday.
Panthers give DT Derrick Brown the bag: Contract details
Brown signed a four-year, $96 million deal, including $63.165 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
After earning his first Pro Bowl nod this past season, Brown now becomes the fourth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, trailing only Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs ($31.75 million), Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders ($27.5 million), and Justin Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens ($24.5 million) by average annual value.
But was it a good move for the Panthers? Let’s discuss.
Despite the Panthers being a perennial cellar dweller since Brown entered the league, he has firmly entrenched himself as one of the best run stoppers in football, trailing only New York Jets stud interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (90.4) in terms of Pro Football Focus' run-defense grade in 2023 (90.0).
The 2020 first-round pick set an NFL record for most combined tackles by a defensive tackle in a single season (103) last year, adding 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, six pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, and an interception.
Entering his age-26 campaign, the Panthers are betting on Brown continuing to develop and ascend to becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, which is a worthwhile decision considering he has taken monumental strides on a yearly basis.
However, it is a steep financial commitment to make for a team that boasts arguably the most talent-depleted roster in the NFL. Nonetheless, the Panthers will not improve by moving on from vital pieces like Brown, making the extension a necessary and positive transaction.
Derrick Brown-Panthers contract grade: A