Sell the team: David Tepper's latest head coach mistake could ruin Bryce Young
Another years, another Carolina Panthers head coach fired. The only constant is David Tepper, who could ruin Bryce Young's career.
By Mark Powell
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday morning. While it was known Reich's seat was hot following a 1-10 start to the regular season, letting him go midseason is surprising, especially given the fragile nature of protecting rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
The Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft over C.J. Stroud, who is the likely Rookie of the Year with the Houston Texans. Young has looked lost at times, with rare flashes of brilliance. The most important factor in whether Young becomes the next Drew Brees or Ryan Leaf is cohesiveness. A young quarterback can only grow so much when his head coach and play callers are a revolving door.
Firing Reich isn't necessarily a problem in its own right. When examined as a single decisive act, it makes sense to let go of a head coach the team and front office don't believe in. However, are we so sure Tepper knows how to hire the right man or woman for the job?
David Tepper firing another Panthers head coach is a troubling trend
By firing Reich, the Panthers owner believes he is doing right by Bryce Young, hoping to provide him with a long-term playcaller and a roadmap to success. That can still be the case, assuming Tepper doesn't fire his successor within a year, as well.
Reich's comments after another loss to the Tennessee Titans didn't inspire much confidence from ownership. Tepper was heard dropping an f-bomb following another close defeat.
"What are you going to do?'' Reich said. "You are 1-10. Are you going to feel sorry for yourself? Is there something that is going to magically fix everything? No."
If Tepper is to be believed, perhaps firing Reich is that magic button. The next step could very well determine Young's NFL success. In that, ownership and the front office better come through.