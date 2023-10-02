Overreaction Monday: Did the Panthers screw up taking Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud?
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, C.J. Stroud has looked phenomenal. The former Ohio State QB is starting to make the football world question if the Carolina Panthers made a mistake drafting Bryce Young with the first-overall pick.
By James Nolan
The Carolina Panthers have fallen to 0-4 on the season after taking a loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. First-overall pick Bryce Young is off to a questionable start to the season, as his squad can't seem to get anything going.
Young has only two passing touchdowns throughout the first four weeks of the season and missed a game with an ankle injury in Week 3. Headed into the draft, there were plenty of doubters claiming he didn't have the size to be a threat in the pocket.
The Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the second-overall pick, and it seems to be paying off already. The former Ohio State product has over 1,200 yards passing, to go along with six passing touchdowns. What's even more impressive is the fact that he hasn't thrown a single interception.
The Panthers had the chance to select Stroud with the first-overall pick, but instead, they rolled with the former Heisman Trophy winner. Houston feels like they might've gotten the best QB in the class at No. 2 overall.
Did Panthers screw up by passing on C.J. Stroud?
Whenever two QBs get selected with the first two picks of the draft, they will forever be connected. Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III are still compared to this day, and that was over a decade ago. Luck was the first-overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and ended up having the better career.
Stroud just secured Houston their second win of the season, which keeps them in the conversation in the AFC South.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very good defense, but that didn't stop Stroud from tearing it apart in Week 4. He threw for 306 yards, and two touchdowns. Houston is loving their rookie QB, as they finally got their first home victory since December of 2021.
Meanwhile, in Carolina, Young hasn't managed to win a game. If the Texans QB continues to play like this for the remainder of the season, it will be hard to say that the Panthers didn't make a mistake by not drafting Stroud.