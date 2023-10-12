25-under-25: Paolo Banchero is ready to power through the NBA competition
Paolo Banchero looked the part of a franchise-altering player in his first NBA season with the Magic. He's ranked No. 13 on our list of the best young players in the NBA.
By Lior Lampert
Paolo Banchero ranked No. 13 on The Step Back's 2023-24 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.
Former No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke University Paolo Banchero looked the part of a franchise-altering player in his first NBA season with the Magic. Regarded as one of the more polished prospects the NBA has seen in quite some time given his size, scoring prowess, and ability to operate both on and off the ball, Banchero has quickly emerged as one of the best young players in the league.
The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 20 points per game in addition to 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists at the age of 20. Banchero is a capable ball-handler and playmaker for his size as illustrated by his assist totals as a rookie power forward.
The Magic handed Banchero the keys to the offense from day one and he’s certainly validated their decision. In addition to his playmaking, he also uses his impressive ball-handling and leaping ability to blow by defenders and posterize them, as demonstrated in his 2023-24 preseason debut:
How is anyone supposed to stop that when he has a head of steam and momentum going toward the rim? It simply can’t be done.
While his shooting percentages leave much to be desired (42.7 percent from the field, 29.8 percent from three, and 73.8 percent from the line), that is to be expected with such a young player. However, he showed notable improvement as a shooter after the All-Star break. Before the All-Star break, Banchero posted 41.9 and 28.1 percent clips from the field and three respectively. After the All-Star break, those percentages climbed up to 44.8 and 35.5 respectively, per NBA.com.
Banchero has lived up to the billing of a No.1 overall draft pick and has already shown he can be a franchise cornerstone for the Magic at the ripe age of 20. With that said, Banchero doesn’t look like your average 20-year-old. He is 6-foot-10, weighs 250 pounds, and is built like a bull. It is extremely rare to see such a young player come into the league with Banchero’s physique.
He has shown an ability to thrive in transition as a player who possesses a unique blend of speed, athleticism, and strength. Banchero has a lot to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but he has the physical tools to be a solid, if not good NBA defender given said combination of size, strength, and athleticism.
Additionally, Banchero has displayed positional versatility in what is now widely viewed as a position-less sport, meaning he fits in perfectly with today’s NBA. This summer, Banchero was operating as a small-ball center for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup and thrived while doing so. He was the catalyst of Team USA’s 99-72 win over New Zealand, leading the team with 21 points off the bench and converting 8-of-10 field goal attempts while adding four rebounds, one assist, and four blocks.
In a league where dynamic and versatile players are becoming vital pieces for teams pursuing an NBA Championship, Banchero has a legitimate shot to establish himself amongst the league’s best.
Despite only having two combined seasons of collegiate and professional basketball, Banchero is a high-IQ player who has a great feel for the game and that should only improve with more playing experience. He helped lead the Magic to the third biggest year-to-year improvement in the NBA last season, trailing only the Thunder and the Kings. The season before the Magic selected him with the first overall pick, they won just 22 games. In 2022-23, that number increased to 34.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Banchero and the Magic are expected to take yet another step forward in 2023-24. Their current over/under for regular season wins is set at 37.5. It seems as though sportsbooks are taking notice of this ascending Magic team led by Banchero, as they should. If Banchero can help the team exceed that total, they will have a chance to compete for a spot in the Play-In Tournament and give themselves the possibility to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.
Banchero has the tools and opportunity to make an All-Star leap as soon as this season and has several All-Star appearances in his future if he continues to hone his skills and has a chance to be one of the best players in the NBA if he keeps developing at this rate.
He is just beginning to scratch the surface of his capabilities as an NBA player while forming one of the most exciting young duos the NBA has to offer between him and Franz Wagner. Magic fans are in good hands and should be optimistic about the direction their franchise is heading as long as Banchero (and Wagner) is around.