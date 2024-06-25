Paraguay vs. Brazil: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Brazil's Copa America campaign began badly as they were held to a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica. Their attack of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha and even with Gabriel Martinelli, Savio and Endrick thrown on they could not break down Los Ticos' defense. Marquinhos did score but his goal was ruled out for offside.
Dorival Junior's side face Paraguay next who lost 2-1 to Colombia in their first game of the tournament. Julio Enciso of Brighton scored their goal of the game which was his first for his country. Surprisingly, Paraguay's other Premier League player — Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United — had a poor game and was substituted after 59 minutes.
Almiron is one of Paraguay's most experienced players but he is not undroppable. Especially as his replacement Ramon Sosa of Talleres Cordoba put in a good performance.
Brazil can only improve on their display against Costa Rice. This is a bad time for Paraguay to be playing the Selecao. The Paraguayans will need to be resolute at the back and this responsibility will lie on their captain Fabian Balbuena - who is formerly of West Ham United but now playing for Dynamo Moscow.
Paraguay lineup predictions
- Rodrigo Mario Morinigo Acosta
- Gustavo Velazquez
- Omar Alderete
- Fabian Balbuena
- Mathias David Espinoza Acosta
- Angel Romero
- Andres Cubas
- Damian Bobadilla
- Ramon Sosa
- Alex Adrian Arce Barrios
- Julio Enciso
Brazil lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Danilo
- Marquinhos
- Eder Militao
- Guilherme Arana
- Lucas Paquetá
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Joao Gomes
- Vinicius Junior
- Rodrygo
- Savio
How to watch Paraguay vs. Brazil in Copa America
- Date: Friday, Jun. 28
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Nevada, United States
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 on Friday from Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.