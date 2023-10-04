Pat McAfee doubles down on Washington State criticism in NSFW rant
When it comes to Washington State, ESPN's Pat McAfee channeled his inner Tom Petty and won't back down from his scathing comments about the Cougars football program over on his progrum.
By John Buhler
Pat McAfee may forever want Pitt to eat s**t, but the ESPN College GameDay analyst is getting s**t on by Washington State fans out the wazoo for his criticism of Ol' Crimson and the Cougars' perceived soft-skinned nature. While he may be new to the college football analyst game, McAfee is quickly beginning to realize that even one of the remaining Pac-2's fanbases is of the rabid variety.
For those of you who have not been paying attention to the minutiae of minutiae when it comes to major college football, McAfee went to bat for College GameDay after Cougars head coach Jake Dickert and Washington State legend Ryan Leaf said their program turned Wazzu vs. Oregon State into a joke. McAfee responded to Dickert and Leaf's criticism by saying that Ol' Crimson was a joke.
Here is McAfee's initial response to some malignant Wazzu heat from last week's College GameDay.
McAfee would then go on a tirade about Washington State on his namesake progrum, The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. Just look at poor A.J. Hawk trying to make sense of this from his Ohio attic.
"And then Lee Corso cracks a joke that's real by the way. He's not making the decision but it's real. And then you start attacking Lee, and then attacking [Kirk] Herbstreit ... it's like these people have done a lot for you, Washington State."
No, McAfee was not finished doubling down on his criticism of Washington State over on PMS.
"Now I am just talking s**t in the middle of that. But also, b******t that you attacked Kirk Herbstreit the way you guys did. As Kirk Herbstreit takes a lot of pride in what Game Day is, been there for 28 years has a lot of say in everything. And probably was a part of 'yeah, need to keep the Washington State flag there.'"
As if he said enough, no, McAfee was not down ripping a new one out of Washington State football.
"And for one time, you don't go, 'Oh, Washington State, you guys just start getting all petty and attacking?' F**k off."
As if we needed any more proof in our most humble of conclusions, we are so living in a simulation...
Pat McAfee vs. Washington State is a rivalry we did not know we needed
I firmly understand McAfee is more of an NFL guy since retiring from punting footballs for the Indianapolis Colts, but he is the ultimate media disruptor. His little progrum that could has changed the game, for all of us, for better or worse. So while he may not have an encyclopedic knowledge of all things Washington State football, he will defend his guys Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso to the death.
The best part in all this is Washington State is sitting pretty at 4-0 on the year as the No. 13 team in the land with a very winnable road game at UCLA this Saturday. If the Cougs improve to 5-0 with significant wins over Wisconsin, Oregon State and UCLA, we could be in for the best season in Washington State football since Gardner Minshew II starred for the legendary Mike Leach in 2019.
Overall, I have accepted that much of the college football world out there is never going to accept McAfee as a true fan of it. He may have been locked into the NFL world for well over a decade, but he did star at WVU during the 'Eers glory days under Rich Rodriguez. His disaster vs. Pitt in 2007 remains his college football legacy, but he is actively trying to reshape that narrative around his former sport.
The fact we are talking about McAfee feuding with Washington State fans means he is THE disruptor.