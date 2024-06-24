How Pat Murphy was destined to be Craig Counsell's replacement in Milwaukee
By Curt Bishop
After the departure of Craig Counsell, the Milwaukee Brewers had to pivot to find a new manager. Fortunately, they had a solid internal option waiting in the wings.
With Counsell gone, the Brewers pivoted to Pat Murphy, who is a baseball lifer. He's had success at the college and Major League levels over the years, having coached at Notre Dame and Arizona State before reaching Major League Baseball.
But Murphy was essentially set up perfectly to eventually take over as the manager of the Brewers. During his time at Notre Dame, he had the opportunity to coach Counsell.
"I would say he changed my life, without question," Counsell said, per Yahoo Sports. "I've always said my mom and dad and Pat Murphy are the three biggest influences in my life. By far. Like, no one else comes close."
How Pat Murphy was set up to become Brewers' skipper
Counsell and Murphy's relationship goes all the way back to Counsell's days as a player at Notre Dame, and it quickly blossomed into something special.
"Communication is something that I didn't know that I'd be good at that I knew he was good at," Counsell continued. "He helped me with so much. But most importantly, I just think he makes players better, so you want that quality around."
Counsell took over as the Brewers' manager in 2015 and he ultimately brought Murphy to Milwaukee, hiring him to be the bench coach after he had spent a few years with the San Diego Padres.
"Couns came and was a leader in his own way of leadership," Murphy said of his old friend. "His decision-making, staying on point, his consistency-those three things. We're so different, but he taught me a lot. He let me stand next to him for eight years."
And so, Murphy's relationship with Counsell set him up perfectly to become the next manager of the Brewers. The two learned a lot from each other and become close over the years. Counsell had the pleasure of playing for him in college and ultimately wanted the opportunity to learn more from him, so he brought him on board in Milwaukee.
"I guess I was supposed to be mentoring him, but truly, he taught me the big-league game," Murphy continued. "He taught me so much by watching him and taught me how to be an assistant. And, really, what I would want out of an assistant."
And the Brewers have grown to love him.
"It's just intense," said Willy Adames when asked about the approach of his manager. "The intensity that he always brings to the games and even practices-laughing, joking with the boys. We love that as a team."
Now, Murphy has helped guide the Brewers to a solid start and he looks to take them back to the postseason in his first year at the helm.