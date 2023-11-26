Pat Narduzzi has a shot to make the funniest offensive coordinator hire ever at Pitt
If left to his own devices, look for Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi to replace Frank Cignetti Jr. with Matt Canada as his next offensive coordinator. All of Pittsburgh might explode!
By John Buhler
Despite going 3-9 this season and alienating himself from pretty much everyone, yeah, let's let Pat Narduzzi make another change at offensive coordinator. The stubborn defensive-minded head coach at Pitt decided he was done playing Whippleball after 2021, alright. Well, Kenny Pickett turned pro, Jordan Addison made a pit stop at USC before doing so, and Mark Whipple briefly went to Nebraska.
In perhaps one of the most shocking developments of the first Sunday after the regular season, it appears as though Narduzzi will be retained at Pitt. He may still carry some clout from the ACC Championship two years ago, but man, it has gone to hell in a hand basket faster than you can say Frank Cignetti Jr., the man Narduzzi is firing to save face in an attempt to save his moribund offense.
The Panthers are now the second football team in Pittsburgh looking for a new offensive coordinator, as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin actually moved on from Matt Canada mid-season. Canada kept his job with the Steelers, based on his recruiting ties with Pickett coming out of high school. He ran the most useless offense the NFL has seen since the Jeff Fisher Los Angeles Rams.
The only way this would be more hilarious than Narduzzi spite hiring Canada anyway would be if Pitt actually came to its senses, fired Narduzzi, hired a former Pitt assistant in James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, and then for Cignetti to re-hire his brother to be his new offensive coordinator.
Then again, Pitt is choosing to double-down with a head coach whose seat could not be any hotter.
Pat Narduzzi is so going to hire Matt Canada to be Pitt's next awful OC
The reason why Pitt is retaining Narduzzi is beyond me. It may have everything to do with his buyout or other more lucrative openings already being out there. Regardless, this is a great way to get lapped in an ACC that had 11 teams achieve bowl eligibility this past season, and Pitt was not one of them. While Narduzzi nailed it with the Whipple hire, the Cignetti one two years ago has blown up in his face.
If I were Pitt, I would just move on from Narduzzi and try to get someone better. Jimbo Fisher is still out there. Jason Candle could be had. And then there is Curt Cignetti, a man who got his start in the coaching profession serving as a graduate assistant under Foge Fazio. Cignetti may be a West Virginia alum, but would you rather him go to WVU in a year or two should Neal Brown run out of luck?
Truth be told, Canada would be the perfect offensive coordinator hire for Pitt and Narduzzi. That way, we get a complete and total clown show offensively like we got for years in Iowa City with Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes. The only way this would be better is if Narduzzi left Pitt in spite for New Mexico or UTEP and hired Canada and Brian Ferentz on his all-star coaching staff also featuring Alex Grinch.
I am in the interesting business, so Narduzzi possibly hiring Canada would be complete comedy.