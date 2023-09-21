Patrick Mahomes gives his best advice to Justin Fields, struggling Bears
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes offered some advice to struggling Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
By Kristen Wong
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears this weekend for a highly anticipated matchup -- for Chiefs fans more than Bears fans, probably.
The Chiefs enter Week 3 coming off a shaky win over the Jaguars in which the offense only scored 17 points. The Bears also scored 17 points last week; however, their offense is indisputably in a much more concerning state to start the season.
Fields threw three picks in his first two games and visibly struggled to move the chains of an anemic Bears squad in losses to the Packers and Buccaneers. He blamed some of the team's struggles on the Bears' coaching staff in a press conference on Wednesday, and since then, the spotlight has turned on Fields and the Bears' relationship. Can the two make it work in 2023, Fields' third season in Chicago?
Ahead of the Chiefs-Bears game, Patrick Mahomes figured he'd offer a few words of advice to the young dual-threat and spoke highly of Fields' potential.
Mahomes said, "Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He’s here for a reason. He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college, wherever he’s been."
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tells Justin Fields to "trust your instincts"
Mahomes cracked a light-hearted joke saying that he hoped Fields wouldn't turn into a dynamic playmaker on Sunday when the two teams face each other, but nonetheless, the Super Bowl champ seems to genuinely wish the best for Fields.
In the Bears' Wednesday presser, Fields had already spoken about his desire to "think less and play more", relying on his instincts rather than whatever was being communicated through his headset. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't done Fields any favors with his play-calling so far, though that may change come Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Third seasons for quarterbacks typically mark a significant stepping stone, but in Fields' case, he looks like he's taking a step back despite having an improved pass-catching corps in 2023. Is Getsy not scheming the right plays for Fields? Why isn't D.J. Moore more involved? And what is going on with Chase Claypool?
The Chiefs' offense has its own kinks to figure out having dropped points against the Lions in the season-opener and crawling to a low-scoring win last week. Whereas Mahomes and the team's proven coaching staff are expected to iron out their issues in the next few games, the same can't be said for the 2023 Bears.