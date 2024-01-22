Patrick Mahomes brutally drags Bills in Chiefs locker room victory speech
Patrick Mahomes heard all the talk that he couldn't succeed on the road against the Buffalo Bills. He took a shot at the Bills and his detractors in the Chiefs' victory speech.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs answered the call and silenced their critics on Sunday. For the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, the Chiefs were on the road for a non-Super Bowl playoff team. With that, there were questions as to how Mahomes would play on the road at Highmark Stadium with Buffalo Bills fans being loud and raining down boos upon him. In fact, Bills Mafia and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins challenged Mahomes to try and play well in Buffalo.
As it turns out, the road crowd had no effect on Mahomes. The Chiefs picked up the 27-24 win over the Bills in the Divisional Round to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season. Mahomes threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 17-of-23 pass attempts.
After the game, CW's Inside the NFL cameras filmed a portion of the Chiefs postgame victory speech. Let's just say Mahomes heard the talk about his first road playoff game and threw it back at the Bills. Mahomes said "They asked for it. And they got what they asked for."
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at Bills after beating them on the road
It seems like Mahomes took all the talk in the leadup to the Divisional Round matchup personally.
In the days leading up to the game, Dawkins mentioned that the Divisional Round would be the only time that Mahomes had played at Highmark Stadium in front of Bills fans. While the Chiefs did play in Buffalo in 2020, there were no fans in the crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dawkins sent a message to Mahomes, "good luck."
"[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he's never been here. Simple as that," said Dawkins, h/t ESPN. "Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. ... The environment will be different, and not to say it's in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don't care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck."
Well, Mahomes did keep receipts, as he posted photos from the game after the win on Instagram. The caption of his Instagram post read "Good luck."
The Chiefs will have to play on the road yet again next weekend, when they face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. With a win, the Chiefs would clinch a spot in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. That's right, they would play in Allegiant Stadium, the home of their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.
If the Divisional Round showed us anything, it's that the road atmosphere will not bother Mahomes. He will, however, have to contend with a great Ravens team with an explosive offense and a dominant pass-rushing defense.