Patrick Mahomes calls out refs for missed call on Chiefs Hail Mary
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks there should have been a flag on the team's final Hail Mary attempt against the Packers.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke out against the officiating crew from the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night. Those referees made several sketchy no-calls late at Lambeau, including what should have been a pass interference gifted to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The game was officiated poorly on both sides, as the Packers were called for a late hit out of bounds on Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter which was questionable at best.
Patrick Mahomes calls out officials for lack of pass interference call on failed Chiefs Hail Mary
Mahomes specifically referred to the final play of the game -- a failed Hail Mary attempt -- that he and the Chiefs believe should have also resulted in pass interference.
“Yeah, it’s tough because there’s so many guys that are all in the same area,” Mahomes explained. “We talked about [it], and we say, they’re not gonna throw flags, they’re gonna let the guys go out there and play. The one on Trav (Travis Kelce) (was) a little aggressive because the guy [fully] pushed him out of the way. That’s the kind of guy that we want to be in the middle of going up and get the ball. So at some point, there’s got to be a flag, but at the same time, we tell the guys they’re not gonna throw a lot of flags in that situation.”
Kansas City will face AFC rival Buffalo this coming week, so odds are they have already moved on from Week 13's defeat. Andy Reid insisted that his team is not panicking despite a surprising loss to the Packers.
"This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said. "You go back, and you do a better job coaching. You focus in a little more playing -- the players playing and doing their jobs. Those are things you can control and keep a positive attitude doing it. Learn from your mistakes and stay positive with it."
The Chiefs are following Reid's lead, as they should, but Mahomes won't forget these missed calls anytime soon.