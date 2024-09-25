Patrick Mahomes take on Chiefs slow start should terrify rest of the NFL
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated through three weeks of the 2024 season, but their victories have masked significant roster concerns.
Kansas City attempted to improve their depleted wide receiver corps this offseason by adding veteran Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in free agency and selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The two new wideouts were expected to start alongside second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice, but that plan fell apart after Brown suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason opener. Along with an injury to running back Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs offense doesn't seem much improved from last season.
Some struggles this early in the season are par for the course, while others are easily explained by injuries. However, one inexplicable issue is particularly concerning: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played poorly.
Statistically, Mahomes has been relatively underwhelming. He completed 26-of-39 pass attempts for 217 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Week 3. With defenses focused on taking away explosive plays, Mahomes has once again been forced to show patience. Only eight of his 39 pass attempts traveled more than 10 air yards, and he completed just four of them for 74 yards and an interception.
Patrick Mahomes can play better, but the Chiefs are still undefeated
A closer look also reveals Mahomes' struggles with his throwing mechanics and fundamentals. Mahomes admitted as much after Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.
"I feel like I haven't played very well, and that's not a stats thing," Mahomes said via the team's official transcript. "I just feel like I'm missing opportunities whenever they're out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at. So, it's about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we've got to execute at a higher level offensively. If teams are going to make us drive the field, we have to prove that we're able to do that, and I'm sure we'll get a lot of the same this next week with the Chargers."
The Chiefs failed to generate a single first down in the fourth quarter against the Falcons as Mahomes missed several throws due to sloppy footwork, late throws and some questionable decision-making. Shockingly, he's also been unable to find tight end Travis Kelce on open routes. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end has just eight receptions for 69 yards with no touchdowns through the first three games of the season.
After the game, Mahomes expressed faith that Kelce would start finding space to get open once Rice and Worthy begin drawing more attention from defenses.
"The respect factor [team's] have for Travis is just unreal," Mahomes said. "It's well-deserved, but we're calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it's like two or three people are going to him. ... But I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we're able to run the football, the more we can get Worthy involved, that's going to open Travis up more. I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it's getting other guys open."
The good news for the Chiefs — and bad news for the rest of the NFL — is that Mahomes and Co. are aware of the problems, and both Brown and Pacheco are expected to return in time for a postseason run.
There were no injured player returning to the offensive lineup last season. This year, there are two. Much like the New England Patriots dynasty, the Chiefs have already displayed the ability to flip a switch when the games begin to matter most. If Brown and Pacheco can get back on the field, and if Mahomes can fix his mechanical issues, Kansas City could kick into gear at the perfect time once again.