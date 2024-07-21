Patrick Mahomes deep dimes to Xavier Worthy at Chiefs camp should terrify rest of NFL
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes seems to like his shiny new toy.
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to select Xavier Worthy in April's draft, the rest of the NFL was put on notice. As puzzling as it was that Buffalo willingly traded back with their AFC rival -- thus allowing the Chiefs to fill their most obvious void on the offensive side of the ball -- the Texas product is a raw talent and has a long way to go as a route-runner.
Worthy has game-breaking speed, and because of that should make an impact right away with the Chiefs. But this is not a Tyreek Hill plug-and-play replacement. Worthy will have to work hard to remain in the fold in Kansas City.
Xavier Worthy makes an early impact at Chiefs camp
So far, so good, however, Worthy and Mahomes connected several times at training camp on Sunday. The throw which gained the most traction on social media was a 50-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Worthy while the quarterback was rolling to his left.
Again, the route itself wasn't all that impressive by Worthy, but it didn't have to be. The Chiefs rookie simply outran his opponent, and Mahomes put enough air under the ball for Worthy to run it down.
Worthy later made a nice grab on a corner route which caught the attention of Chiefs fans as well.
What Xavier Worthy touchdowns tell us about the Chiefs plan
Mahomes and Andy Reid aren't hiding their gameplan for the 2024 season. Mahomes has said all along they plan on adding more options in the deep-passing game. Worthy and Hollywood Brown allow them to do just that, and adjust a facet of their offense that was lacking last season.
“Get back to the deep game,”Mahomes said. “I think we’ve done a great job of mastering the intermediate and short stuff, but we want to get back to having that part of the offense as well… Coach [Andy Reid] is really pushing us to push it down the field. It’s hard to do against our defense but we’re trying to make it happen.”
It's far too early to tell if that strategy will work in regular-season games, but Worthy running by one of the better secondaries in the NFL, even without L'Jarius Sneed, has to be a good sign, right?
The combination of Worthy, Brown, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice is scary for opposing defenses.