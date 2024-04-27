Patrick Mahomes expresses love for Brett Veach after Chiefs latest draft pick
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes quarterback is thankful to have general manager Brett Veach calling the shots.
By Lior Lampert
It's hard to please everybody when making a draft pick. But it's good to have reassurance from valuable members within your respective organization regarding a selection, especially from the franchise quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes appears to be a fan of the move his general manager, Brett Veach, made on Friday night in the 2024 NFL Draft -- moving up one spot as part of a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to land BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Mahomes took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his belief in Veach, stamping his approval of the Suamataia pick: "I love [Brett] Veach, man!
The Chiefs sent their fifth-round selection (No. 173) to the 49ers in exchange for San Fran's sixth-rounder (No. 211), allowing Kansas City to secure Suamataia with the No. 63 overall pick.
Suamataia thrived in the left tackle spot at BYU in 2023, the program's first season playing in the Big 12. Despite the improved level of competition, he was still one of the best blindside protectors in the nation, only allowing two sacks and earning an 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 11 contests en route to earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors.
At 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, Suamataia possesses the frame and athletic traits (as evidenced by his unofficial 9.35 RAS score) to keep Mahomes upright in the pocket from either the left or right side of the offensive line for years to come and should have an opportunity to compete with swing tackle Wanya Norris for a starting spot.
Veach and the Chiefs brass have made a priority to retool the offensive supporting cast around Mahomes as the franchise looks to become the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls if their draft strategy and free agency approach are any indications, as evidenced by the signing of veteran pass-catcher Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and trading up to select speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Suamataia with their first two draft choices.