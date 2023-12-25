Patrick Mahomes has first half from hell and screams at own Chiefs teammates
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had a turnover-prone first half and yelled at his own offensive line.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are as frustrated as ever after a subpar first half which included two defensive touchdowns by their opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes grew upset with his own teammates, and even yelled at the offensive line following a punt.
The Raiders two defensive touchdowns occurred on sloppy Chiefs plays, including a fumble in the second quarter.
Mahomes followed that up with a pick-6 just a few plays later. Suddenly, the Raiders had a two-score lead.
Raiders defensive back Jack Jones let Mahomes hear it as he was running off the field, even taunting the best quarterback in football in the process.
Jones, who scored the defensive touchdown, refused to give his football to a child, even faking the kid out in full grinch mode.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes have the first half from hell
Taunting Mahomes was a bold strategy by Jones, as if the Chiefs quarterback needs even more motivation for a prime time game on Christmas. It's been a rough season for Mahomes by his standards. His receiving corps has been little help, and rarely creates the separation necessary minus Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Mahomes challenged the group just a few weeks ago.
"I asked Patrick Mahomes what specifically do you do to try to help your teammates minimize dropped passes," Mahomes told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "He said it's about going out before or after every practice, [getting] extra throws from Patrick Mahomes, extra throws from the other quarterbacks, extra catches from the Jugs machine. He said it's all about confidence."
That confidence hasn't grown much the past two weeks, despite a win over the Patriots last Sunday. Mishaps by Kadarius Toney and Marquenz Valdes-Scantling hardly help matters. Even Mahomes has been careless with the football, which the Chiefs can ill-afford.