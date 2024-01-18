Patrick Mahomes gives the comp we’re all thinking for rivalry with Josh Allen
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes compared his rivalry with Josh Allen to one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have not historically been rival franchises in typical NFL fashion. Instead, their rivalry is the type that buds slowly, sprouting through historic clashes between great athletes with converging careers. Sometimes, rivalries of that ilk are among the best in sports — consider Bird and Magic, Ali and Frazier, or Messi and Ronaldo.
As a young football fan, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watched the greatest quarterback rivalry in NFL history — Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning. Now, Mahomes believes he has a chance to follow in their footsteps as a rivalry of his own begins to take shape.
Patrick Mahomes compares rivalry with Josh Allen to Brady-Manning rivalry
"We've played in a lot of big games," Mahomes told reporters in advance of the Chief's AFC Divisional road matchup at Buffalo on Sunday. "I'm excited for the challenge. I grew up watching those [Brady-Manning] games and remember how many memories I have from that, and hopefully we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us."
In their most memorable matchup, a 42-36 Chiefs win in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round, the two quarterbacks combined for over 700 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. There were 25 points scored in the final 1:54 of regulation before Kansas City won in overtime. The game pushed the NFL to change overtime rules in an effort to make sure that both teams have an opportunity to play offense.
Allen and Co. currently hold a slight edge in the rivalry with a 4-3 record overall. The Chiefs won both postseason games against Buffalo, but they have won just once in four regular season matchups. Allen's Bills have won three consecutive games against Mahomes, all of which were at Arrowhead Stadium. This season, Buffalo beat Kansas City 20-17 during a Week 14 matchup.
"I think everybody understands that they've gotten my number a lot of times," Mahomes said. "We've been lucky enough to get them in the playoffs, but they beat us earlier this year."
Mahomes will have a chance to even up the score at four wins apiece while boasting a 3-0 postseason record.
As far as the Brady versus Manning rivalry, the two legendary quarterbacks faced each other 17 times. Brady won the head-to-head series with an overall 11-6 record. The two quarterbacks crossed paths five times in the NFL playoffs. Interestingly enough, the home team won each time.
For Mahomes and Allen, the same has been true through two playoff games — Mahomes has won both games at home. If that's any indication, then Allen may tally his first postseason victory against Mahomes.
If the Mahomes versus Allen rivalry ends up being anything like Brady versus Manning, there will be many more iterations to come — and both sides will have their time to shine.