Patrick Mahomes gives savage advice to Isaiah Likely after overturned touchdown
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 season the way they wanted to -- with a win. But they probably would have preferred a less dramatic one.
With the team up 27-20 over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson orchestrated a lengthy, end-of-game drive that brought them to Kansas City's 10-yard line. For the Chiefs, they watched Jackson throw two incomplete passes consecutively, one of which to a wide-open Zay Flowers. But in the final ten seconds, Jackson seemingly completed a pass to tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.
The Ravens trailed 27-26 and head coach John Harbaugh indicated that they had planned on going for the two-point conversion and the win. But the play entered a review, and it showed that Likely's toe had touched the out-of-bounds line. With that, it was an incomplete pass and with time expired, the Chiefs escaped with the 27-20 victory.
It was quite gut punch for the Ravens, who were looking to avenge their AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs last season. It couldn't have felt any better after the game when Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes poured salt in the wound.
Patrick Mahomes gives Isaiah Likely savage advice after overturned touchdown
While speaking with reporters, Mahomes talked about Likely's overturned touchdown catch, saying that from the sidelines it looked like it was good, but then he noticed the cleat on the first replay. Mahomes then gave some advice to Likely -- "gotta wear white cleats next time."
Who knows if Likely's cleats would have made much of a factor, especially after replay. But, seeing Mahomes joke about the play won't have Ravens fans happy.
Mahomes had quite the game against the Ravens. Unlike last season, the Chiefs offense looked much more electric. It certainly helps that they added Xavier Worthy, who scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut. But some missed opportunities could have resulted in points on the board, notably red zone drops by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco, and Travis Kelce. But, a win is a win.
Mahomes completed 20-of-28 pass attempts for 291 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 188 of those passing yards came after the catch, per ESPN.
Likely, meanwhile, was Baltimore's leading receiver by a sizable margin, catching 9-of-12 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The next time these two teams can meet is in the playoffs. For now, the Chiefs will celebrate this as the start of their "Super Bowl Three-peat Tour."