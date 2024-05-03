Patrick Mahomes guarantees Chiefs fans ‘Corndog’ will make a Super Bowl comeback
The Kansas City Chiefs are embarking on a quest to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already dreaming of the game-winning play.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win consecutive Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots did it nearly two decades ago. It didn't come easily, however. The Chiefs lost five of eight games during the middle of the 2023 season and had a 9-7 record entering Week 17. Kansas City closed out the regular season with back-to-back wins to propel a Super Bowl run, but they had to drastically revise their approach to do so.
A lot of the blame for Kansas City's struggles was pinned on the lack of perimeter playmakers, but struggles on the offensive line also magnified the problem of the passing game. The Chiefs were able to lean on their defense and running game to carry them through the postseason, even though their franchise quarterback was relegated to game management by the approach.
Patrick Mahomes predicts upcoming Super Bowl LIX
During an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the Chiefs' game-winning play in Super Bowl LVIII.
“That play was freaking sweet, man,” Mahomes said.
The play call — a brainchild of head coach Andy Reid — was Tiger 12 Gun Trips Right Bunch F-Shuttle, or "Tom and Jerry." The Chiefs used this same motion to score two red zone touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit from a different formation, on a play they called "Corndog."
Despite the increasing difficulty of reaching the Super Bowl, Mahomes had no qualms about predicting that Kansas City would run the same play again during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
"We ran the Corndog one against the Eagles," Mahomes said. "It was a touchdown, won the game. Then, we were going to run a fake version of that [in Super Bowl LVIII] and then do a little shovel pass, and it was wide open again. So, next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again. Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."
In Super Bowl LVIII, the play call used disguise, motions, and leverage to beat the defense. The usage of 12 personnel near the end zone generally indicates run, so it disguised the offense's intention of passing the ball. The tight formation and motion put stress on the secondary, leaving the cornerbacks with little time to switch coverage assignments right before the ball was snapped.
The Chiefs will attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The road to Super Bowl LIX won't be easy — Kansas City's offense still has the same concerns it did last year. Still, the Chiefs can at least take solace in the fact that some of their main conference rivals, such as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, imploded their rosters during the offseason.
If Kansas City does reach Super Bowl LIX, their opponent better be prepared for the motion, whether it's called "Corndog" or "Tom and Jerry."