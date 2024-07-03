Patrick Mahomes has a surprise challenger for NFL MVP this season
By Lior Lampert
Despite barely making the ballot this past season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the presumed favorite to earn 2024 NFL AP MVP honors.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes' odds listed at +450 (meaning a $100 wager nets you a $450 profit). Considering the Kansas City gunslinger has already won the award twice, he is receiving the benefit of the doubt. Yet, oddly, there is a sizeable gap between him and the unexpected candidate who happens to be the next-closest player on the list -- C.J. Stroud.
Stroud (+850) is the signal-caller and organizational centerpiece of a Houston Texans franchise ascending quickly. His efforts as the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year have vaulted him to elite status, and the public has taken notice.
C.J. Stroud is surprisingly Patrick Mahomes' biggest challenger for 2024 NFL MVP
Last season, Stroud took the league by storm. He completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick looked extremely comfortable under center and far beyond his years, and bettors anticipate him to build on that in Year 2.
Moreover, Stroud has a three-headed monster receiving corps consisting of offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Combine that with Houston's talented offensive line led by Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and we could see the 22-year-old explode.
Regardless, the MVP is as much a team recognition as it is an individual accolade. The winner typically represents one of the top squads in football. So, those picking Stroud are forecasting the Texans will shoot up the AFC standings, which isn't far-fetched.
Houston went 10-7 en route to an AFC Divisional Round appearance, largely thanks to Stroud. He practically turned the organization around overnight, stepping up routinely when the Texans needed him. He produced three game-winning drives. Coming up in the clutch also works in his favor for the prestigious distinction.
Like Stroud, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is +850 to earn MVP. But what about the defending prizewinner Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens? While there are several viable nominees, only one can get crowned.
Stroud and the Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 16 of this upcoming campaign. Could the outcome of the contest swing the pendulum of the MVP race?