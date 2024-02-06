Patrick Mahomes makes promise that requires Chiefs to fight for their right to party
Patrick Mahomes wants this Las Vegas trip to be all about the business. But he promises a party if he and his team pull through on Sunday.
By Josh Wilson
As the Kansas City Chiefs exited their aircraft coming into Las Vegas, Fight For Your Right by the Beastie Boys was blasting. There may not have been a more appropriate soundtrack selected to kick off Super Bowl week for the defending champions.
Not just because Travis Kelce has rebirthed the 1986 song by making it his personal theme, shouting it out at Chiefs' victory parades, but also because this particular Super Bowl takes place in the party capital of America: Sin City. Las Vegas.
The Niners and Chiefs are taking steps to try to keep the distractions of Vegas to a minimum, with Kansas City staying at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort according to The Athletic (subscription required). That's about 25 miles from the Vegas Strip where all the action happens, making it inconvenient for players to participate in any extracurriculars. Though, the cast of Jersey Shore did prove that you can make a party here, staying on the lake for a season of Family Vacation a bit ago.
Mahomes has a message for his team on shenanigans, but a promise if they can pull through:
Patrick Mahomes promises a party if the Chiefs defend their title
Going to Vegas? Fun.
Going to Vegas for work? Not as fun.
Going to Vegas for the most important work week of the year? Just torture.
Vegas is right there, and though these professional athletes are some of the most driven and determined humans on the planet, surely they're feeling like this game being in Vegas is dangling something they can't have right in their faces.
The Chiefs, if everyone is doing their job, won't be doing any clubbing or hitting the blackjack tables this week.
Mahomes hopes everyone knows this trip is about business, and said as much on Monday night for Super Bowl Opening Night. But he gave them a promise:
Mahomes, chartering a trip back to Vegas to celebrate a dub? What more motivation do you need?
This is what leaders do, according to Elaine Benes of Seinfeld, anyway. They work their people hard, and then they reward them. Just like dogs.
The Chiefs will absolutely be fighting for their right to party this time around.