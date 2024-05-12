Patrick Mahomes names one NBA player who could cut in NFL, and it’s not Austin Rivers
By Kinnu Singh
A rivalry of sorts have grown among two of the four major North American sports leagues. For years, fans have wondered whether NBA and NFL superstars could excel in the opposing league. Though many professional athletes played multiple sports in high school, they eventually narrow their focus down to one sport by college.
ESPN NBA analyst and 11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers reignited the debate during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
"I could take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL," Rivers said. "You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA."
Rivers received pushback from former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who had a back-and-forth debate with Rivers about which sport had the superior athletes. The conversation eventually spilled over to social media, with former NFL players such as defensive end JJ Watt and wide receiver James Jones chiming in with heated rebuttals.
Patrick Mahomes names one player who could play in the NFL
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his thoughts on the matter. Mahomes, who attended the NBA Western Semifinals game between the Oklahoma Thunder and Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, mentioned the debate to ABC commentator Dave Pasch and analyst Hubie Brown.
"Patrick Mahomes, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said [Thunder guard Luguentz] Dort could play in the NFL," Pasch said. "I don't know if he was kidding or serious, but he said he could play linebacker or running back."
Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort is built like an NFL player. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard plays the game of basketball with a physical style that is reminiscent of the older eras. Still, size and physicality isn't necessarily enough to cross over to football, just like speed and leaping ability isn't enough to cross over to basketball.
While most professional athletes would do well compared to the average person, transitioning from basketball to football — or vice-versa — requires a lot more than athleticism. Players spend their entire lives perfecting their craft to make it to the professional level, and then they spend a large portion of their professional career attempting to master the intricacies of the sport. While Dort's size stands out among NBA player, it wouldn't stand out in any linebacker room in the NFL.
There are a few rare athletes who could make the transition, but it wouldn't be easy for any of them. A few players from each sport likely could have succeeded in either sport — NBA superstar LeBron James or NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss are likely the two best examples.
James was named an All-Ohio wide receiver for both of his two seasons playing football at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Moss, who played high school basketball with former NBA guard Jason "White Chocolate" Williams, was a two-time Bill Evans award winner as the best basketball player in West Virginia.
Yet, even Moss seems skeptical about an athlete being able to succeed in the opposing sport.