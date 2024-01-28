Patrick Mahomes NSFW pregame speech will make Chiefs fans run through wall
Patrick Mahomes pumped up his Kansas City Chiefs teammates with an epic pregame speech.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes won his first road playoff game last week against the Buffalo Bills, and he's ready for a second in Baltimore on Sunday.
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, despite what some might tell you. Until proven otherwise, the Chiefs are the AFC champions, as well, and they'll have a chance to back up that claim in Baltimore. Mahomes gave his teammates some motivation prior to their AFC Championship Game test against the Ravens.
In six NFL seasons as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, Mahomes has made the AFC Championship Game all six times. Mahomes is used to success in this environment, even if it comes on the road this time around.
Patrick Mahomes pump-up speech is memorable for Chiefs fans
Just like Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, Mahomes and the Chiefs need new ways to define success. Kansas City has been here before, but the success is far from stale.
If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Mahomes words to his teammates will prove as a memorable calm before the storm, and some much-needed motivation in a tough environment. Mahomes has acknowledged the difficulties he has faced with this year's Chiefs team, particularly in the lead-up to the postseason.
“I would say it’s just challenging in the fact that I had to deal with a lot of adversity, not having the success that I’ve had in the past,” explained the two-time Super Bowl champion (viaDave Skretta of the Associated Press). “Knock on wood, I haven’t had to deal with the injuries I have had before, but at the same time, being able to not win all the games and go out there and have big stats and all that kind of stuff has been different.”
That adversity could come in handy against the favored Ravens squad.