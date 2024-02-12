Patrick Mahomes sends warning to rest of NFL after Chiefs third Super Bowl in five years
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, and the quarterback says the dynasty is just getting started.
The Kansas City Chiefs are inevitable. For the first time since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, the NFL has back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and they are the Chiefs.
On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl 58.
Trailing 22-19 in overtime, Mahomes orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive, which included a fourth-and-one conversion on an eight-yard run. The final play saw Mahomes find a wide-open Mecole Hardman for the three-yard touchdown to bring an end to the game.
After the game, Mahomes spoke to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson and was asked whether this was officially a dynasty. Mahomes said, "This is the start of one, but we're not done."
Not just a dynasty, the start of a dynasty. Mahomes said that the team is still young and "we're going to keep this thing going." The NFL has officially been warned.
What a year it has been for the Chiefs, as it wasn't easy. The Cheifs suffered a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, and had a bad stretch after their return from their bye week, going 4-4 in their last eight games of the season. They were plagued by drop issues from the wide receivers corps and lack of pass protection at the line of scrimmage. The offense as a whole took a dip in production.
But then, the playoffs started. The Chiefs knew it was time to fix all of those issues after the regular season. And just like that, the Chiefs of old showed up, and beat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years.
It was far from a pretty game for the Chiefs and 49ers. Trailing 19-16 with under two minutes remaining, Mahomes led an 11-play drive for 64 yards, setting up Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal to force overtime. Even though the 49ers were able to take a 22-19 lead after a seven-and-a-half-minute drive, Mahomes showed why he will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. 12 plays later, Mahomes secured the Chiefs' third Super Bowl title in five years.
Mahomes finished the game throwing for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 34-of-46 pass attempts. the quarterback also ran for 66 yards on nine carries.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the fourth time in NFL history. Mahomes says they aren't done yet, while tight end Travis Kelce says the team will be back next year. At this point, just like the Patriots from 2001 until 2019, you never count them out.