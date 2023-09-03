Patrick Mahomes shouts out Texas Tech commit for record-breaking HS performance
By Kristen Wong
Patrick Mahomes gave a sweet shout-out to Texas Tech commit Will Hammond for his dazzling performance on Friday night.
From one Texas Tech quarterback to another, Patrick Mahomes couldn't resist hyping up Will Hammond after Hammond delivered a record-breaking performance last week.
Granted, Hammond isn't technically a Texas Tech player yet as he committed to the Red Raiders last December. But the top-ranked quarterback achieved an outrageous stat line in his high school game against Liberty Hill on Friday night.
His Hutto Hippos lost 82-80 to Liberty Hill in a Texas shoot-out for the ages. Despite the loss, Hammond completed 36-of-58 passes for 719 yards and four touchdowns; he also ran for 88 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Hammond, currently the fourth highest-ranked commit in the 2024 recruiting class, seems to have already won Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' approval -- add that to the resume.
Texas Tech commit Will Hammond gets high praise from Patrick Mahomes
The 82-80 scoreline was tied for the most points in a Texas high school football game since 2020, according to Greg Tepper.
While both teams' defenses were non-existent, Hammond was very much present and efficient across the field. Hammond has been touted as an "ideal fit in Texas Tech's Air Raid scheme" under offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. On3’s Charles Power wrote that Hammond "showed very good feel and timing as a passer" and also brought "good athleticism and rushing ability to the table."
It's perhaps a bit early to project whether Hammond will work his way up to becoming an NFL Draft pick. Hammond got a compliment from one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league, and for now, that is enough.