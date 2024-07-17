Patrick Mahomes sounds just like Tom Brady after latest QB accolade
Few things are more valuable than the respect of your peers. That is precisely what Patrick Mahomes has.
The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Mahomes has hoisted the SB MVP trophy thrice before his 29th birthday. We are watching history unfold, whether we like it or not. Tom Brady was easy to root against. Mahomes has that same quality. His name has become almost too ubiquitous, the Chiefs hailed as a synonym for success. Folks don't love when one team is operating on a different level than everybody else.
That is, of course, unless you're part of Chiefs Kingdom. Then, the last few years have been a dream. Mahomes is still in the prime of his career and under contract for another decade, so the Chiefs' standing as the NFL's big bad wolf — the team everybody else is gunning for — shouldn't fade anytime soon.
When NFL coaches, scouts, and executives were asked to hand out superlatives ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Mahomes was unsurprisingly anointed as the league's best quarterback. From ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
"Mahomes' work is so undeniable that all but one voter considered him the league's best quarterback. He's one of three players in NFL history with three Super Bowls and two MVPs, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana, quarterbacks who needed 11 and 12 years, respectively, to reach the feat. Mahomes did it in seven, one of which (2017) was spent behind Alex Smith. During that span, Mahomes has 219 touchdown passes and 28,424 passing yards, the second most in NFL history for a passer's first seven years."
It is not hyperbole to claim that Mahomes is on track to finish his career as the No. 1 QB of all time — not just among his peers. And the six-time Pro Bowler is well aware of his standing atop the NFL hierarchy.
That sounds an awful lot like "Let's Go!"
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready to keep momentum going after No. 1 QB ranking
All but one person polled by ESPN ranked Mahomes No. 1 overall at his position. Such a consensus is rare, especially when one considers how long Mahomes has kept his chokehold on the mantle of 'best NFL quarterback.' He has done little to cause opinions to waver. Even after a rocky offensive season by the Chiefs' lofty standards, Mahomes rallied Kansas City to an impressive Super Bowl victory over a deep, dynamic San Francisco 49ers squad. He feels unkillable.
Of course, every season is a fresh start in the NFL. Narratives change quickly, and there's no guarantee that Mahomes can sustain his unbelievably high level of play. But, on the flip side, there also isn't much to indicate that he won't keep it up. The athleticism has not waned and Mahomes only gets smarter with each passing season.
The Chiefs haven't done the best job of surrounding Mahomes with elite pass-catchers — there is a lot riding on the success of rookie Xavier Worthy, especially as a Rashee Rice suspension looms — but it hardly matters. Mahomes can elevate a mediocre WR room when it matters, and his chemistry with Travis Kelce is enough to keep the Chiefs soundly among the NFL's best offenses, even at the worst of times.
There's still plenty left for Mahomes to accomplish in the NFL, which is the scariest part for those who don't subscribe to the Chiefs fandom. He is No. 1 now, he will be No. 1 next season, and he could very well end up No. 1 all time.