Key stat shows Patrick Mahomes has never been better than this season
Patrick Mahomes is playing his best football for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs reasserted their dominance in the AFC, to a certain extent, with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Now 7-2 coming out of their buy week, the Chiefs will face their toughest test of the season on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town for a Super Bowl rematch.
Regardless of that game's outcome, the Chiefs will operate as favorites to win the AFC until further notice. There is no shortage of competition, from the Dolphins' high-voltage offense, to the Baltimore Ravens' balanced attack, to the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 defense. But, when push comes to shove, it's hard to pick anybody other than the Chiefs.
There's one simple reason for that: Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs' QB has established himself as not only the best active player in the NFL, but as one of the truly great football talents of all time. He already has a pair of Super Bowl victories and a pair of MVP awards at 28. With how long Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have played, Mahomes could have another decade of dominance in the gas tank.
While Kansas City's roster as a whole is flawed — one glance at Mahomes' WR room elicits a wince — Mahomes is carrying his weight as the modern GOAT and the Chiefs' competitive compass.
One stat shows just how good Patrick Mahomes has been despite poor WR room
According to Pro Football Reference, Mahomes is posting the highest on-target pass percentage of his career (81.4) paired with the lowest bad throw percentage of his career (11.5). If there was ever a knock on Mahomes, it's his tendency to get overly ambitious in certain spots. Career-best efficiency, combined with the typically impressive surface stats — 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions with a 68.6 percent completion rate — highlights just how remarkable Mahomes has been despite a relatively lackluster collection of receivers.
Mahomes' connection with Travis Kelce has been as strong as ever. The tight end has collected 79.2 percent of his targets (the best of his career) for 597 yards and four touchdowns in eight starts. On the other hand, the Chiefs' WR room has never been weaker. If the Chiefs' offense has faltered slightly in comparison in recent years, it's because Mahomes has struggled to build a consistent rapport with his speedier pass-catchers, despite his immaculate accuracy.
The Chiefs rank eighth in total yards per game and fourth in yards allowed per game on defense. That's not the normal balance for this squad. Mahomes is at the top of his game, but he can only do so much if the supporting cast doesn't pull its weight. Kansas City is a strong candidate to kick into high gear once the postseason arrives, but there's also a chance defense — not offense — is what keeps the Chiefs tethered to contention.
That won't be because of Mahomes, though. He deserves major props for making the best out of a difficult situation with the Chiefs' current offensive setup. The question is, can Mahomes save an incomplete roster once the postseason arrives?