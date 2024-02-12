Patrick Mahomes still isn’t ready for the GOAT conversation for 1 good reason
Patrick Mahomes has put himself in the GOAT conversation with his play, but he doesn't see himself there yet because of one tiny detail.
It's hard to argue that Patrick Mahomes isn't one of the greatest players in NFL history, if not the greatest, but him being the GOAT has a small rebuttal.
When Mahomes was asked about being in the GOAT conversation with Tom Brady, The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dropped a bombshell that may disgust his many supporters.
Brady beat Mahomes in a Super Bowl and did it convincingly.
Yes, Super Bowl LV does exist, even though the offensive line injuries existed and so on and so forth, it happened, and it will forever live on. That doesn't mean that Patrick Mahomes cannot overcome that, it's a fact that it remains on his legacy forever, just like Super Bowls XLII, XLVI, and LII remain on Brady's legacy.
Patrick Mahomes says he's not in the GOAT convo yet because he lost to Tom Brady in a Super Bowl
Andy Reid also echoed the sentiments but mentioned that Brady "turned over the keys" to him and Mahomes after the 2018 AFC Title game loss, meaning that Brady is in favor of watching Patrick succeed and potentially gain all the records. In other words, the respect is there and the feelings of passing the torch without any resentment exist as well.
Fans will continue to bicker over who they prefer, but if the player comes out front and says what he said, it doesn't matter. Both quarterbacks are great, both have brought greatness to their respective franchises, and both are equally impressive that they will one day be in Canton together as Pro Football Hall of Famers.
There's a good chance that at the rate he is going, Patrick Mahomes will break Tom Brady's records. Having said that, Super Bowl LV still exists and 31-9 will always exist. Brady got the better of the two on the world's biggest stage, and that will never go away. Still, if Brady is in support of Mahomes becoming the greatest, then what is left to argue?