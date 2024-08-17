Patrick Mahomes unveils new trick play to haunt defenses for the foreseeable future
By Scott Rogust
In just six years as a starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has shown that he will be one of the best overall players of this generation. He has three Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL MVPs to his credit. That is due for his ability to make plays on the fly.
Over the years, we've seen Mahomes do some unreal things, such as a falling, sidearm throw in Super Bowl 55 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or his left-handed pass against the Denver Broncos years ago. Mahomes has shown the masses that he can find ways to torture opposing defenses.
During the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes unveiled a brand new play.
In the first quarter, Mahomes faced a third down and three situation. After hiking the ball, Mahomes rolled right, and with a defender chasing him, the multi-time MVP threw a behind the back pass to star tight end Travis Kelce for a first down.
Yes, you read that right. A behind-the-back pass!
Seriously, how do you stop that? Mahomes will find ways to get the first down, whether it's running with it or pulling a rabbit out of his hat.
Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, they were unable to reach the end zone. But, they did settle for three points on a 37-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to take a 6-0 lead.
That drive was Mahomes' last of the day, despite head coach Andy Reid saying that the starters would play most of the first half. Mahomes completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 93 yards.
For anyone saying, "it's only preseason, nothing important happens," just show them this clip of Mahomes pulling off trick plays like this one.