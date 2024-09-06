Patrick Mahomes wastes no time becoming Chiefs' all-time passing leader
By Austen Bundy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not human. He just does things better than everyone else when it comes to football.
Add topping the Chiefs all-time passing leaders list to his incredible resume.
During the league's season-opening game Thursday, Mahomes scrambled out of pressure from Baltimore Ravens defenders and whipped a 23-yard throw to tight end Travis Kelce to claim the record.
He passes Chiefs legendary quarterback and Hall of Famer Len Dawson who held the top spot for nearly half a century. What's even crazier, Mahomes did it in the first game of his eighth NFL season. Dawson played for 13 years (1962-1975).
More Len Dawson records Patrick Mahomes has broken
Dawson's records with the Chiefs just continue to drop like flies with Mahomes around. The 28-year-old passed him in Super Bowl titles and game MVPs two seasons ago when Kansas City defeated Philadelphia for its second Lombardi trophy in four years.
Mahomes also put up more passing yards in all four of his Super Bowl appearances than Dawson did in Super Bowl IV.
Dawson passed away in 2022 but the Hall of Famer had nothing but praise to heap on Mahomes when he broke his 1964 franchise record for touchdown passes in a season in 2018.
"He’s got talent, and he’s got talented people around him," Dawson told the Kansas City Star. "He's a heck of a player."
With the franchise passing yards record now under his belt, Mahomes will be aiming for the last two categories Dawson still holds: Passing attempts and touchdowns. Mahomes needs 17 more touchdowns and 92 more attempts (as of halftime of Thursdays game) to pass Dawson this season. Go ahead and start penciling him in the record book there too.