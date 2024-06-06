Patrick Queen just won't stop twisting the knife in Ravens departure
By Kinnu Singh
In the latest footnote of a storied divisional rivalry, former Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Patrick Queen decided to cross enemy lines and join the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers made Queen the highest-paid free agent in franchise history when they signed him to a three-year, $41 million deal in March.
"This actually hurts me," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on social media after the signing.
Queen has embraced being the villain, and he has taken subtle jabs at the Ravens ever since his introductory press conference in Pittsburgh.
The 24-year-old linebacker has a reason to feel betrayed by Baltimore, who drafted him in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ravens declined to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option last offseason. Instead, the team traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history. At that point, the writing was on the wall for Queen’s departure from Baltimore.
Steelers LB Patrick Queen takes more jabs at Ravens
So far, Queen couldn’t be happier about trading Charm City’s purple and black for Steel City’s black and gold. Queen recently told reporters a slew of reasons why he loves Pittsburgh more than Baltimore.
“It is everything that you want,” Queen said. “You have a great head coach, a defense that can ball and puts you into a situation to succeed. I am at a point where I want to win.”
During Queen’s four years with the Ravens, Baltimore averaged 10.5 wins per season, won one division title, and made three postseason appearances. The Ravens finished the 2023 season as the top seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record, but they ultimately lost in the AFC Championship Game. In the same time span, Pittsburgh averaged 10 wins per season while also claiming one division title and three postseason appearances.
Baltimore only won two playoff games during Queen’s tenure with the team, but Pittsburgh has failed to make it past the AFC Wild Card Round in their last three playoff berths.
“I know Pittsburgh hasn’t won anything in a while, but they were in the playoffs, so they have a chance,” Queen explained. “To me, the team got better at every position. It’s just now at the point where we have to go do it.”
Queen said he turned down more lucrative offers and joined the Steelers because he wanted to win.
“It was a no-brainer,” Queen said. “At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here.”
A reporter interrupted Queen to note that his comments may not be well-received in the city where he began his professional career.
“I don’t care,” Queen said. “It’s the truth. I am not saying anything bad about them. I am just speaking the truth.”
The Steelers and Ravens both have a rich history of fear-invoking defenses. Not too long ago, all-time greats like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Troy Polamalu were patrolling the field and punishing ball-carriers. But Pittsburgh has struggled to find stability at the middle linebacker position ever since Ryan Shazier suffered a tragic career-ending spinal injury in 2017. The Steelers are hoping that Queen can fill that void and serve as their defensive centerpiece for the foreseeable future.
Queen may be the most accomplished player to switch sides in this heated rivalry. He is just 24 years old and hasn't missed a single game in his career. In 2023, he compiled one interception, one forced fumble, six pass deflections, and a career-high 133 combined tackles. Queen was named a second-team All-Pro due to his contributions on a Ravens defense that allowed the fewest points per game (16.5) in the league.