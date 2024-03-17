Patrick Queen triples down on villain role in NSFW comment about Ravens fans
New Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen is tired of dealing with salty Baltimore Ravens fans.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former rival Patrick Queen to a three-year contract last week. Queen is one of the best inside linebackers in the AFC, which had been a position of weakness for Pittsburgh entering the offseason.
Mike Tomlin, who was all too familiar with Queen from his time with Baltimore, once told the 24-year-old that he wasn't a Raven. While that fired Queen up in the moment, it turns out Tomlin was right.
Queen has received some backlash on social media for signing with the Steelers, and his subsequent comments embracing the so-called betrayal for helping the Ravens arch-rival. On Saturday, Queen had enough of it.
"Honestly bruh y'all can stf* now. It's not even that deep for us players until game week and y'all can't understand the fact it wasn't up to me. I gave y'all everything I had now when it's time for me to do what I need y'all hurt bout everything I say. Go touch some grass and fill the void in y'all life. To ones still showing love even with the switch this not to yall," Queen said on X.
Patrick Queen has a message for Baltimore Ravens fans
Queen's defensiveness in this scenario is expected, and not surprising. In diagnosing his comment, it appears Queen is hinting that the Ravens could have re-signed him for the right asking price. Instead, Baltimore let him walk right into Pittsburgh's awaiting arms.
To Queen's point, he is far from the only player to switch allegiances this offseason. Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Jones is now a Minnesota Viking by choice. Players care most about their financial well-being, and setting up their families with generational wealth. By signing with Pittsburgh, Queen has done just that.
Pittsburgh's defense was already one of the best units in football. With Queen added to the mix, they should only get better.