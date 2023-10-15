Patriots' Bill Belichick throws tablet and Tom Brady-esque tantrum in Week 6 loss to Raiders
The Patriots lost to the Raiders in Week 6. Bill Belichick's ego wasn't the only thing that was bruised that game.
By Kristen Wong
Free Mac Jones and free the Microsoft Surface tablet, too. Both are being abused pretty badly by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
In the Patriots' 21-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Belichick looked like he wanted to strangle Mac Jones all game. Jones giving up a safety on the Pats' final play of the game was just the icing on top of the cake.
Shortly before Jones' mistake late in the fourth quarter, Belichick was caught on camera doing a Tom Brady -- throwing a Microsoft Surface tablet, that is.
Who could forget Brady's sideline tantrum as a Bucs player smashing that iconic light blue Surface tablet in an NFC South loss?
Similarly, who could forget Mac Jones yelling obscenities at then-offensive coordinator Matt Patricia?
There's just something in Patriots' blood.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick takes out his anger on a Surface tablet in Week 6 loss
This is hardly the first time Belichick was seen tossing electronic devices around. A quick search on Twitter will reveal many, many more instances of Belichick letting his anger get the best of him.
Our personal favorite part is that in this ugly offensive era in New England, that's what's considered a highlight. Like, Redzone's Scott Hanson interrupted the broadcast and told viewers, "Belichick just smashed a tablet on the sidelines, as soon as we get that video, we'll show it to you."
The Pats offense got something on the ground going at least, seeing Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott score a rushing touchdown apiece. Mac Jones' numbers were still pretty gruesome: 200 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. And that safety.
Sounds like one or two people in Foxboro could use an anger management class.