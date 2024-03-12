Patriots bring in stop-gap veteran QB, paving way for NFL draft inevitability
Have the New England Patriots telegraphed their NFL draft plans by signing this veteran quarterback?
By Lior Lampert
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 3 overall pick, the New England Patriots have multiple paths they could explore this offseason.
But after trading 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pats have a clear need for a quarterback and seem eager to find his successor this offseason, with their latest roster move paving the way for their inevitable decision to draft one of the top signal-caller prospects on the board when they are on the clock.
New England Patriots sign QB Jacoby Brissett
New England and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
It’s a full-circle moment for Brissett, who was drafted by the Patriots in the third round in 2016. Moreover, it also presents an opportunity for him to get some starts under his belt in 2024 and serve as a stop-gap for whoever New England ultimately selects with the third pick in this year’s draft.
As the Patriots begin the post-Bill Belichick era, it is clear that 2024 is the beginning of a rebuilding transitional process, which bodes well for Brissett’s outlook as the team’s bridge quarterback to start the season.
More importantly, the acquisition of Brissett leads us to believe that the Pats will likely be bringing in a young quarterback with the third overall pick, with the former operating as a potential placeholder for the next face of the franchise.
Brissett spent 2023 with the Washington Commanders, backing up 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell and outplaying him when given reps, completing 78.3 percent of his passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 23 attempts.
Have the Patriots shown their hand and revealed that they will draft a quarterback this offseason by signing Brissett?